Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chinese bluechips, HK shares rise as China vows to deepen reforms

12/22/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese bluechip and Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, after China's securities watchdog vowed to deepen market reforms and improve the quality of listed companies.

** China's bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.1% to close at 3,054.43, though the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 3,054.43.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 2.7% to 19,679.22.

** The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that the economy will recover as strong stimulus policies take effect, boding well for China's capital markets.

** China is now grappling with a surge in infections after Beijing dropped its strict zero-COVID policy, but the CSRC said it's fully confident toward the "bright future" of China's economy.

** The CSRC will push for an expansion of the mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, implement offshore listing reforms, and deepen cooperation with Hong Kong's capital markets.

** Earlier in the week, Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators said that they have agreed in principle to further expand the scope of eligible stocks under the mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as 5.2%, as investors were encouraged by CSRC's vows to support private firms and technology platform companies.

** Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc and Xpeng Inc all rose sharply.

** The CSRC said it will fast-track greenlighting of the first offshore listing by a "platform" company under China's new approval system.

** Property shares also rose, after the CSRC reiterated its support to the struggling sector.

** In China, tourism and Food & Beverage stocks rose.

** "Consumer confidence should rebound after the initial wave passes, though that may take several months," said Ernan Cui, analyst, Gavekal Dragonomics.

** "Households have amassed substantial savings during the pandemic and may start to spend down those stockpiles." (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 2.20% 87.81 Delayed Quote.-26.08%
BILIBILI INC. 5.23% 23.34 Delayed Quote.-49.70%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 2.65% 116 Real-time Quote.22.11%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.13% 3502.7 Real-time Quote.-20.81%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.73% 3417.59 Real-time Quote.-19.53%
XPENG INC. 10.89% 11.3 Delayed Quote.-77.55%
Latest news "Economy"
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises After US Stocks Rally
DJ
04:02aJapan shares to benefit in value investing revival, Daiwa CEO says
RE
04:00aAustrian regulator orders system-relevant banks to up capital buffers
RE
04:00aUk's unite union: in a separate dispute, petrofac’s bp installat…
RE
03:58aUk's unite union: further 48-hour strike will impact the montro…
RE
03:58aUk's unite union: installations impacted include the arbroath, a…
RE
03:57aUk's unite union: around 170 members taking 48-hour strike actio…
RE
03:56aUk's unite union: petrofac workers take further action in bitter…
RE
03:56aRussia condemns "militarization" of Japan under Kishida defence plan
RE
03:53aIndia to test random 2% of international travellers for COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
2Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
3How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC : Credit Suisse keeps its Buy rating
5PGS Awarded Petrobras 4D Contract

HOT NEWS