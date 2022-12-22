Chinese bluechips, HK shares rise as China vows to deepen reforms

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese bluechip and Hong Kong stocks
ended higher on Thursday, after China's securities watchdog
vowed to deepen market reforms and improve the quality of listed
companies.
** China's bluechip CSI300 index rose 0.1% to
close at 3,054.43, though the Shanghai Composite Index
fell 0.5% to 3,054.43.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 2.7% to
19,679.22.
** The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in
a statement late on Wednesday that the economy will recover as
strong stimulus policies take effect, boding well for China's
capital markets.
** China is now grappling with a surge in infections after
Beijing dropped its strict zero-COVID policy, but the CSRC said
it's fully confident toward the "bright future" of China's
economy.
** The CSRC will push for an expansion of the mainland-Hong
Kong Stock Connect scheme, implement offshore listing reforms,
and deepen cooperation with Hong Kong's capital markets.
** Earlier in the week, Chinese and Hong Kong securities
regulators said that they have agreed in principle to further
expand the scope of eligible stocks under the mainland-Hong Kong
Stock Connect.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped as much as
5.2%, as investors were encouraged by CSRC's vows to support
private firms and technology platform companies.
** Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc
and Xpeng Inc all rose sharply.
** The CSRC said it will fast-track greenlighting of the
first offshore listing by a "platform" company under China's new
approval system.
** Property shares also rose, after the CSRC
reiterated its support to the struggling sector.
** In China, tourism and Food & Beverage
stocks rose.
** "Consumer confidence should rebound after the initial
wave passes, though that may take several months," said Ernan
Cui, analyst, Gavekal Dragonomics.
** "Households have amassed substantial savings during the
pandemic and may start to spend down those stockpiles."
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)