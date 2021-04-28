Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese businessman admits smuggling U.S. marine tech to China

04/28/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, April 28 (Reuters) - A Chinese businessman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to U.S. charges that he smuggled marine technology out of the United States for the benefit of a Chinese military university involved in developing underwater drones.

Shuren Qin, a marine biologist and founder of a company that sells oceanographic instruments, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to illegally exporting to China devices called hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater.

He was charged in 2018 amid rising U.S. concerns about the national security threat posed by China.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers said during a seminar Wednesday at George Washington University that Chinese espionage and technology theft cases remain a top priority under the Biden administration's Justice Department.

Qin, who resides in Wellesley, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to 10 counts including conspiring to commit export violations, visa fraud, money laundering and smuggling.

Prosecutors previously also accused Qin, 45, of exporting unmanned surface vehicles and robotic boats, and alleged he had from 2015 to 2018 supplied $8 million in goods to Chinese government-controlled entities.

He admitted to charges only concerning 60 hydrophones worth $100,000. Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend a prison sentence at the low end of the 87 to 108 months he faces under federal sentencing guidelines.

The plea was conditional, and Qin may still appeal a judge's decision to not suppress evidence against him.

Defense lawyers said Qin founded LinkOcean Technologies Ltd in China in 2005 to provide oceanographic instruments to scientists and immigrated to the United States with his family in 2014 as a permanent resident.

Prosecutors said Northwestern Polytechnical University, a Chinese military research institute, tasked Qin with obtaining items used for anti-submarine warfare and that he obtained hydrophones for it from a U.S. manufacturer.

William Kettlewell, Qin's attorney, said he was unaware of the university's intended uses for the products. The university was also indicted but has never appeared in court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pPOLYMET MINING  : State Supreme Court rules in favor of PolyMet Permit to Mine and dam safety permits
PU
01:12pGold dips to two-week low ahead of U.S. Fed policy decision
RE
01:09pIn first speech to Congress, Biden to push $4 trillion spending plans
RE
01:08pShut U.S. coal plants seen as potential sites for small reactors
RE
01:08pTeck Q1 profit rises as China copper demand returns to pre-pandemic levels
RE
01:07pChinese businessman admits smuggling U.S. marine tech to China
RE
01:03pU.S. Treasury says IRS investments to boost revenue by $700 bln over a decade
RE
12:59pCorn, wheat, soybeans gain after profit-taking dip
RE
12:53pEXCLUSIVE : Aon's $30 billion Willis deal set to win EU approval - sources
RE
12:53pBANQUE DE FRANCE  : What Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism for the EU?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ