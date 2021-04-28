Chinese businessman admits smuggling U.S. marine tech to China

BOSTON, April 28 (Reuters) - A Chinese businessman pleaded
guilty on Wednesday to U.S. charges that he smuggled marine
technology out of the United States for the benefit of a Chinese
military university involved in developing underwater drones.
Shuren Qin, a marine biologist and founder of a company that
sells oceanographic instruments, pleaded guilty in Boston
federal court to illegally exporting to China devices called
hydrophones that can be used to monitor sound underwater.
He was charged in 2018 amid rising U.S. concerns about the
national security threat posed by China.
Assistant Attorney General John Demers said during a seminar
Wednesday at George Washington University that Chinese espionage
and technology theft cases remain a top priority under the Biden
administration's Justice Department.
Qin, who resides in Wellesley, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty
to 10 counts including conspiring to commit export violations,
visa fraud, money laundering and smuggling.
Prosecutors previously also accused Qin, 45, of exporting
unmanned surface vehicles and robotic boats, and alleged he had
from 2015 to 2018 supplied $8 million in goods to Chinese
government-controlled entities.
He admitted to charges only concerning 60 hydrophones worth
$100,000. Under a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend a
prison sentence at the low end of the 87 to 108 months he faces
under federal sentencing guidelines.
The plea was conditional, and Qin may still appeal a judge's
decision to not suppress evidence against him.
Defense lawyers said Qin founded LinkOcean Technologies Ltd
in China in 2005 to provide oceanographic instruments to
scientists and immigrated to the United States with his family
in 2014 as a permanent resident.
Prosecutors said Northwestern Polytechnical University, a
Chinese military research institute, tasked Qin with obtaining
items used for anti-submarine warfare and that he obtained
hydrophones for it from a U.S. manufacturer.
William Kettlewell, Qin's attorney, said he was unaware of
the university's intended uses for the products. The university
was also indicted but has never appeared in court.
