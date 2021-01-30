Chinese capital Beijing cracks down on illegal use of loans for real estate

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Financial authorities in the
Chinese capital of Beijing will launch a city-wide probe into
illegal flows of funds from personal loans into the real estate
sector, the official Xinhua new agency reported on Sunday.
The Beijing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau has told
all banks to conduct compliance checks on all personal
consumption loans and business loans given to individuals since
the second half of 2020, Xinhua said, citing an official at the
bureau.
Banks are to immediately rectify any problems uncovered and
strengthen internal accountability.
Residential real estate in China's biggest cities, known as
tier-1 cities, has seen a wave of buying in recent months,
prompting local authorities to step in to contain any froth
building up in the market.
On Friday, the Shanghai office of the China Banking and
Insurance Commission similarly said commercial banks in the city
should check their consumer and business loans, after the
financial hub saw its property sales notched a nearly four-year
high.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)