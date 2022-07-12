Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese cities break heat records, weather extremes to persist

07/12/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Fishermen cry foul as China bids to fix drought-hit lake

BEIJING (Reuters) - Several Chinese cities broke new records for high temperatures on Tuesday as scorching heat and contrasting relentless rains wreaked havoc, with local forecasters expecting the weather extremes to linger for days.

Red alerts, the highest in a three-tier warning system, were dispersed throughout the country on Tuesday and cities took measures to protect citizens from the scorching heat, which broke records for the month of July in parts of eastern Jiangsu province and the neighbouring city of Shanghai.

Temperatures in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu rose as high as 41.3 degrees Celsius (106.3 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, a new historic peak, the China Meteorological Administration said on Wednesday.

The hashtag #Heatstroke was trending on social media with 2.45 million views on the Weibo social platform of discussions ranging from people being admitted to hospital and the detrimental effects of long-term heat exposure.

"This year's weather is really hot and abnormal, it has been more than 30 degrees Celsius for two months!", wrote a Weibo user.

Experts blame global climate change for the unusual weather.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures soared to 37-39 degrees Celsius in parts of Sichuan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei and Anhui provinces, and the cities of Chongqing and Shanghai.

In particular, the cities of Luzhou and Yibin in Sichuan and Zhaotong in Yunnan, as well as Shaoxing, Ningbo, Jiaxing and Huzhou in Zhejiang, and Changzhou and Wuxi in Jiangsu, hit temperatures around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, heavy rain battered parts of Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Shandong, Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang provinces and Inner Mongolia region.

Forecasters expect the intense heat and rain to continue over the next several days.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:09aIndian shares rise as oil crash soothes inflation worries
RE
12:09aBiden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
RE
12:08aOil edges higher; market wary of U.S. inflation data
RE
12:04aEU edges closer to ending 'too-big-to-fail' banks by 2024
RE
12:04aBiden en route to Israel for high-stakes Middle East visit
RE
12:04aUS MILITARY : Uss benfold asserted navigational rights, freedoms…
RE
12:02aGlobal regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins
RE
07/12U.S. embassy in Colombo to cancel services after Sri Lanka president flees
RE
07/12US EMBASSY IN COLOMBO : Canceling wednesday afternoon services as…
RE
07/12CHINA MILITARY : Actions of the us military seriously violated ch…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Anson Resources : Flow Rates Increase by More Than 140% in Drilling at ..
2Global regulators back 'same risk, same regulation' for stablecoins
3Twitter seeks four-day trial in mid-Sept over $44 billion Musk deal
4Indian shares rise as oil crash soothes inflation worries
5Oil edges higher; market wary of U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS