Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese city's tennis ambitions imperilled by Peng Shuai scandal

12/19/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of China Development Forum in Beijing

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Hosting the Women's Tennis Association Finals was supposed to put the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen on the sporting map, but the suspension of the tournament in the wake of the Peng Shuai scandal has left its ambitions in limbo.

China's "miracle" city, best known as the launchpad of the country's 40-year economic transformation, is among China's wealthiest and is home to tech giants including Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings.

In January 2018 the WTA announced that Shenzhen had trumped rival bids from Manchester, Prague, St Petersburg and former host Singapore to stage what would "easily be the largest and most significant WTA Finals" in its history, its chairman and CEO Steve Simon said at the time.

The city of more than 17 million that neighbours Hong Kong had promised a state-of-the-art stadium, while local real estate developer Gemdale Corp put up $14 million in prize money - double the pot of the previous finals - winning the right to stage the event from 2019 to 2028.

But early this month, Simon announced the WTA would suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former No.1 doubles player Peng Shuai, who was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after accusing China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. [L1N2SN04V]

"Unless China takes the steps we have asked for, we cannot put our players and staff at risk by holding events in China," Simon said, taking a stand that drew support from the global tennis community but embarrassed Beijing as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

Doubt over the tournament's future highlights the clash between China's global sporting ambitions and western criticism of Beijing's authoritarianism. A handful of countries led by the United States have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics - meaning they won't send government representatives.

China hosted nine WTA events in 2019, but the WTA confirmed on Dec. 7 that the traditional season-opening Shenzhen Open, an event separate from the WTA Finals, will not take place in the first half of 2022. China has been all-but-shut to international visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. [L4N2SS1I0]

A spokesperson for the Shenzhen government said he did not know whether the WTA would return. The Florida-based WTA said it remained hopeful that China would do what it asked in allowing for a direct line of communication with Peng.

"That is why this is a suspension at this point, not a cancellation," a spokesperson said. 

MISSED SERVE

For Shenzhen, the WTA Finals were to be a boost to its cultural and sporting prestige.

In late 2017, then-mayor Chen Rugui personally lobbied Simon to host the finals, saying Shenzhen is a young and open city and the tournament would help "take sports to a new level", according to an official report.

Chinese media were effusive.

"It's not just a major event for Chinese fans and tennis, but a fantastic chance for Shenzhen to become an internationally renowned name," the Shenzhen Evening News said.

The WTA Finals is the most prestigious women's event after the four Grand Slams, and the Shenzhen prize money was $5 million more than in the equivalent men's ATP Finals, ensuring a star-studded draw. World No.1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia won the first Shenzhen WTA Finals in 2019.

"It's the biggest tournament outside the Grand Slams, it's massive, it's hard to overstate the importance of that in terms of the prestige and the level of the players and the money involved," said Mark Dreyer of China Sports Insider.

POLITICAL GOODWILL

Shenzhen's tennis hopes also underscored the confluence in China between sports and the now-struggling property sector.

Nine of the 16 teams in China's troubled top soccer league, which became notorious for splashing out millions of dollars for global stars, are majority-owned by companies linked to the real estate sector, including debt-strapped China Evergrande Group and the Kaisa Group, which owns Shenzhen's club.

Gemdale, which sponsored the tournament, operates several tennis facilities in Shenzhen including an "international" training academy.

"Their business model is not to get it back in ticket sales and all that sort of stuff, it's political goodwill that they get from the Shenzhen government," Dreyer said.

Gemdale declined to comment.

As for the stadium, the plan is to preserve the facade of a 1985 arena - historic by Shenzhen standards - in a 3.6 billion yuan ($566 million) renovation that would expand its capacity to 16,000, according to announcements and a person with knowledge of the matter.

Work continues as the stadium will host other events, said two people with knowledge of the matter. For now, it remains a dusty construction site in the central Futian district.

(Reporting by David Kirton; editing by Tony Munroe and Richard Pullin)

By David Kirton


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 1.25% 1.62 End-of-day quote.-89.13%
GEMDALE CORPORATION 0.09% 10.57 End-of-day quote.-21.70%
HUTCHMED (CHINA) LIMITED -2.04% 528 Delayed Quote.14.78%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 1.10% 0.92 End-of-day quote.-75.98%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.41% 6208.669 Real-time Quote.7.12%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.23% 438 End-of-day quote.-22.34%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.06% 6.3825 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:07aTake precautions when traveling to stem "raging" Omicron, Fauci says
RE
09:00aCricket - England need another Stokes special to save Adelaide test
RE
09:00aErdogan says he lowered inflation to 4% before, will do it again soon
RE
09:00aFrench economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year - central bank
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees eu-harmonised inflation peaking at end 2021 at 3.5%, back below 2% by end 2022 and at 1.5-1.6% in 2023, 2024
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees 2022 growth at 3.6% (down from 3.7%), 2023 at 2.2% (up from 1.9%) and 2024 at 1.4% (first estimate)
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees 2021 growth at 6.7% (revised up from september forecast of 6.3%)
RE
09:00aFrench central bank sees unemployment averaging 7.8% in 2021, 7.9% in 2022, 7.7% in both 2023 and 2024
RE
08:59aIreland does not expect Frost's exit to delay Brexit progress - minister
RE
08:50aUK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost's resignation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again
2China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
3Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
4Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai
5Russia does not expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, VTB CEO says

HOT NEWS