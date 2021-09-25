Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese coal firms meet to address winter supply challenges

09/25/2021 | 01:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Major Chinese coal producers have met to figure out how to resolve supply shortages and curb price rises as the country's winter consumption peak approaches, an industry association said in a notice.

The China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association said late on Friday that the state-owned China Energy Investment Corporation met with several other top producers to discuss ways to guarantee winter power supplies.

The association said rising market prices had put buyers under pressure, but suppliers were also facing "operating difficulties" as they try to fulfil contracted deliveries at a discount.

The firms agreed to proceed from the point of view of maintaining stability and would do their utmost to meet their "social responsibilities" over the winter.

With coal demand set to surge as temperatures drop, China's state planning body said on Tuesday that it would send teams of investigators to the regions to ensure that supply and price stabilisation measures were implemented properly.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aMOP PLANS $4B INVESTMENT IN ILAM PROVINCE : Min.
PU
02:22aNational Rural Livelihoods Project - P104164
PU
02:22aRI-Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project - P129408
PU
02:22aSouth karakalpakstan water resources mgmt improvement - p127764
PU
01:49aChinese coal firms meet to address winter supply challenges
RE
01:32aIncome Tax Department conducts searches in Tamil Nadu
PU
01:32aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income Tax Department conducts searches in Gujarat
PU
01:12aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : CEO Appointed
PU
12:52aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Directions under Section 35 A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS) – Hindu Co-operative Bank Limited, Pathankot, Punjab - Extension of Period
PU
12:32aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : approved capital expenditure projects of Rs. 2,903.80 crore in 8 States
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. deal on fraud charges, detained Can..
2Fed's coming taper fans talk of renewed 'reflation' trade
3Oil producer Hilcorp eyes purchase of shut Louisiana refinery -sources
4IMF's Georgieva accuses former World Bank President Kim's office of man..
5Scientific Games : is Driving the Future of Gaming

HOT NEWS