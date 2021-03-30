Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese consortium signs MOU on Algeria iron project

03/30/2021 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A Chinese consortium on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with an Algerian state company to exploit an iron deposit in the North African country, Algerian state media reported.

The project will be carried out at Gara Djebilet iron mine, in the southern province of Tindouf, state radio said, citing Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab.

"The project cost could exceed $2 billion according to preliminary estimates. It is still an approximative figure," he added.

The consortium, which includes China International Water & Electric Corp, Heyday Solar and the iron and steel manufacturer Metallurgical Corp Of China, will carry out the project in partnership with Algerian National Company of Iron and Steel (Feraal).

OPEC member Algeria has been struggling to attract foreign investment in a bid to diversify its economy away from oil and gas.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39pU.S. Supreme Court weighs TransUnion bid to nix 'terrorist list' lawsuit
RE
01:38pIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY  : Ministers, CEOs and other high-level leaders stress vital role of energy efficiency in reaching climate goals
PU
01:33pOil falls as Suez Canal opens, dollar rallies; eyes on OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:30pU.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar
RE
01:28pU.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar
RE
01:24pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY  : IRS projects stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security and other federal beneficiaries will be disbursed later this week
PU
01:19pFACTBOX-What we know about Biden's U.S. infrastructure plan so far
RE
01:17pComcast's universal studios hollywood to reopen on april 16 - company statement
RE
01:17pOPEC internal report sees oil stocks falling more in 2021
RE
01:14pEU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : defeats U.S. shareholder lawsuit over Alcatel-Lucent integration, 5G progress
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW confirms it will rebrand its U.S. unit as 'Voltswagen'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ