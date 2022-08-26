Chinese copper trader Maike seeks government help on cash flow issue

BEIJING/HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - One of China's biggest
copper traders, Xi'an Maike Metal International Group Co. Ltd,
is seeking help from the government and financial institutions
to alleviate liquidity issues caused by measures aimed at
curbing COVID-19 outbreaks, a company official said on Friday.
Lockdowns in the cities of Shanghai and Xi'an had affected
Maike's upstream and downstream businesses, halting deliveries
and transport as well as delaying the issue of some financial
documents, the official told Reuters.
The official, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said the situation has improved since
Shanghai lifted its lockdown in June and the company is trying
to resolve the issues.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday, citing Maike's
chairman He Jinbi, that the problems were only affecting
10,000-20,000 tonnes of refined copper supply - a small portion
of the company's annual imports of over 1 million tonnes.
Fastmarkets reported on Thursday that Maike was late in
making payments for contracted copper deliveries from suppliers.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Susan
Fenton)