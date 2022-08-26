Log in
Chinese copper trader Maike seeks government help on cash flow issue

08/26/2022 | 08:07am EDT
BEIJING/HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - One of China's biggest copper traders, Xi'an Maike Metal International Group Co. Ltd, is seeking help from the government and financial institutions to alleviate liquidity issues caused by measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 outbreaks, a company official said on Friday.

Lockdowns in the cities of Shanghai and Xi'an had affected Maike's upstream and downstream businesses, halting deliveries and transport as well as delaying the issue of some financial documents, the official told Reuters.

The official, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the situation has improved since Shanghai lifted its lockdown in June and the company is trying to resolve the issues.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday, citing Maike's chairman He Jinbi, that the problems were only affecting 10,000-20,000 tonnes of refined copper supply - a small portion of the company's annual imports of over 1 million tonnes.

Fastmarkets reported on Thursday that Maike was late in making payments for contracted copper deliveries from suppliers. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
