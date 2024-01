BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday said it accepted Zhongzhi Enterprise Group's application for bankruptcy liquidation, according to a statement released by the court.

Zhongzhi applied for bankruptcy on the grounds that it could not pay off its due debts and its assets were insufficient to pay off all its debts, the court said. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)