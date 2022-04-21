Log in
Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

04/21/2022 | 06:06am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in June 2019 the defendant arranged to meet and talk with the victim, a Chinese citizen surnamed Chen, at a bus top in Ningbo before going on to kill her with a "folding knife".

The court held that the defendant's "premeditated revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen's face and neck several times, resulting in Chen's death, was motivated by vile motives, resolute intent and cruel means, and the circumstances of the crime were particularly bad and the consequences particularly serious, and should be punished according to law," CCTV reported.

The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


