Chinese defence minister says ties with U.S. at critical juncture

June 12 (Reuters) - Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said
on Sunday that it was up to the United States to improve the
bilateral relationship, as ties were at a critical juncture.
Repeating several times at an Asian security meeting that
China only sought peace and stability, and was not an aggressor,
he called on the United States to "strengthen solidarity and
oppose confrontation and division".
He said China firmly rejected "U.S. smearing, accusations
and even threats" in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's speech on
Saturday.
"We request the U.S. side to stop smearing and containing
China. Stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The
bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the U.S. side can
do that," Wei, dressed in the uniform of a general in the
People's Liberation Army, told the Shangri-La Dialogue.
Austin said on Saturday there had been an "alarming"
increase in the number of unsafe and unprofessional encounters
between Chinese planes and vessels with those of other
countries. He added that the United States would stand by its
allies, including Taiwan.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has taken centre stage at the
meeting, and Wei made a point of saying China supported peace
talks and opposed "providing weapons, applying maximum
pressure".
"What is the root cause of this crisis? Who is the
mastermind behind this? Who loses the most? And who stands to
gain the most? Who is promoting peace and who is adding fuel to
the fire? I think we all know the answers to these questions,"
he said, without addressing them or stating China's position.
In an address via video link on Saturday, Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned delegates that the invasion
of Ukraine threatened the rules-based order and put the entire
world in danger of famine and food crises.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”
that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy
its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what
it regards as dangerous nationalists.
Addressing the issue of Taiwan, Wei said China's position on
the island, which Beijing views as a province, was unchanged. He
said the Chinese government sought "peaceful reunification" with
Taiwan but reserved "other options".
"China will definitely realize its reunification," Wei said.
"Those who pursue Taiwan independence in an attempt to split
China will definitely come to no good end."
He noted that China had contributed to global efforts to
fight COVID-19, and that the country's efforts to develop the
South China Sea were peaceful.
"Countries big and small, weak or powerful, are all equal,"
he said. "We should respect each other and treat each other as
equals."
(Reporting by Chen Lin. Writing by Gerry Doyle)