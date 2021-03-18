Chinese delegation faults United States on protocol at Alaska talks

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. officials spoke for too
long in opening remarks at talks in Alaska with a Chinese
delegation, were "inhospitable" and violated diplomatic
protocol, state media said on Friday.
Delegation officials told broadcaster CCTV that the Chinese
"came with sincerity" to the talks, held in the city of
Anchorage, having made preparations in line with prior
arrangements.
"But the U.S. side, which started speaking first, severely
exceeded the time allocated for their opening remarks, made
unreasonable attacks and accusations of Chinese domestic and
foreign policies, and provoked quarrels," one official said.
"This is not the way to treat your guests and violates
diplomatic protocols."
China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi
are in Alaska to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and
national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in the first
high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration.
(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)