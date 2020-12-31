Log in
Chinese delegation met with leaders of Nepal's ruling party, opposition

12/31/2020 | 02:21am EST
BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - A Chinese delegation to Nepal met with the leaders of both the ruling party and the opposition, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

Guo Yezhou, vice minister in the international department of the Communist Party of China, is the most senior foreign official to visit Nepal since Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli decided to dissolve the country's parliament this month and call for an early parliamentary election. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2020
