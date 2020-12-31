Chinese delegation met with leaders of Nepal's ruling party, opposition

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - A Chinese delegation to Nepal
met with the leaders of both the ruling party and the
opposition, China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said
on Thursday.
Guo Yezhou, vice minister in the international department of
the Communist Party of China, is the most senior foreign
official to visit Nepal since Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli
decided to dissolve the country's parliament this month and call
for an early parliamentary election.
