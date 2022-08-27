Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese drillers work 15-hour days building wells in drought-hit Jiangxi

08/27/2022 | 09:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Harvested crops dry in a field as the region experiences a drought outside Jiujiang city

JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country's central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday.

"These villages, all of them, are particularly dry," said Gao Pucha, 42, who led one drilling team in Dashan village in Jiujiang.

"When we got the notice to drill wells, we got up early and worked late, more than 15 hours a day."

In another nearby village, a 72-year-old man surnamed Chen scoured the fields for ears of rice left over from the paddy harvester to take home and feed to his chickens.

"Sesame, corn, sweet potatoes, cotton in the drylands are all dried up," Chen told Reuters.

Chen added that only the rice fields could be filled with water from nearby reservoirs, "so they just filled them with a little bit of water and it was a little bit better."

China issued a national drought emergency earlier this month as record-high temperatures continued to scorch the regions along the Yangtze River. On Wednesday, Jiangxi province raised its drought emergency response from Level III to Level IV, the highest of the country's four-tier ranking system.

Jiangxi province is one of China's 13 major grain-producing regions.

The heat has struck the agriculture sector hard and caused a patchwork of factory shutdowns across the country.

In July alone, high temperatures caused direct economic losses to China of 2.73 billion yuan ($400 million), affecting 5.5 million people and 457,500 acres of land, according to government data published on Thursday.

(Reporting by Thomas Peter and Xiaoyu Yin; writing by Josh Horwitz, Editing by William Maclean)

By Thomas Peter and Xiaoyu Yin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.94% 670.25 End-of-day quote.12.73%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.19% 548.4004 Real-time Quote.9.57%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.62% 6.8925 Delayed Quote.7.77%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.90% 17.315 End-of-day quote.17.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aCentral banks will fail to tame inflation without better fiscal policy, study says
RE
09:47aChinese drillers work 15-hour days building wells in drought-hit Jiangxi
RE
09:36aAbbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility
RE
09:19aMacron visits famed Disco Maghreb record shop on Algeria trip
RE
09:10aIn Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel
RE
09:04aECB needs another big rate hike in September, Kazaks says
RE
08:59aEcb’s kazaks says euro zone recession risk substantial, technica…
RE
08:59aEcb’s kazaks says ecb should discuss 50 and 75 bps rate hikes in…
RE
08:56aMacron visits famed Disco Maghreb record shop on Algeria trip
RE
08:45aJapan pledges $30 billion in African aid at Tunis summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
33M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision
4Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
5Avaada Group Signs MoU for $5 Billion Green Ammonia Plant with Rajastha..

HOT NEWS