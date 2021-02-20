Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese economy's Spring Festival holiday data highlights

02/20/2021 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's economy continued to gather steam during the Spring Festival period despite millions of people staying put for the weeklong holiday which started on Feb 11, which usually sees mass migration across the country.

The following are data highlights revealing China's economic vitality during the holiday:

- Online payments through online Chinese payment clearinghouse NetsUnion and card payment giant China UnionPay surged over the weeklong holiday.

Online payments on the two platforms from Feb 11 to Feb 17 totaled 6.36 trillion yuan (about $985.5 billion), data from the two platforms shows.

- The sales revenue of China's catering sector during the holiday was 5.4 percent higher than it was during the Spring Festival in 2019, indicating the sector is returning to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The sales revenue of the sector during the Feb 11 to Feb 17 period soared 358.4 percent from the Spring Festival holiday in 2020, which was hit by the country's rapid and massive response to COVID-19, according to value-added tax data released by the State Taxation Administration.

- China's major coastal ports were busy during the holiday amid the strong recovery of the Chinese economy, with the container throughput of major hub ports growing rapidly, according to the latest data from the China Ports and Harbours Association.

During the period, the container throughput at Shanghai Port increased by more than 20 percent compared with the figure from 2020, while the container throughput at Ningbo Zhoushan Port increased by 28.85 percent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 11:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Consulatancy Services to Amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act
PU
08:15aBitcoin's Value Is All in the Eye of the 'Bithodler'
DJ
07:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Videoconference to discuss the inclusion of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the "Global Competitiveness Index"
PU
07:33aWall Street Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies aged 80 - Italian media
RE
07:22aAirbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans
RE
06:56aChinese economy's Spring Festival holiday data highlights
PU
06:56aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Vietnam vow to strengthen security, law enforcement cooperation
PU
05:45aMidwest Labor Markets Shake Off Covid-19 Downturn
DJ
04:41aZimbabwe's monetary policy committee dissolved -central bank
RE
03:00aTaiwan raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.64%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows
2Packaged food giants push direct online sales to gauge consumer tastes
3Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs
4WALMART INC. : WALMART, GOLDMAN SACHS, AMAZON.COM: Stocks That Defined the Week
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE Russell to include 11 stocks from China's STAR Market in global benchmarks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ