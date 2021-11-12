Chinese embassy lobbies U.S. business to oppose China bills -sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China has been pushing U.S.
executives, companies and business groups in recent weeks to
fight against China-related bills in the U.S. Congress, four
sources familiar with the initiative told Reuters, in letters to
and meetings with a wide range of actors in the business
community.
Letters from China's embassy in Washington have pressed
executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific
bills that seek to enhance U.S. competitiveness, according to
the sources and the text of a letter sent by the embassy's
economic and commercial office seen by Reuters.
Chinese officials warned companies they would risk losing
market share or revenue in China if the legislation becomes law,
according to the text of the letter.
The Chinese embassy and the head of its economic and
commercial office did not return separate requests for comment.
The sources said China's request also left some individuals
who received a letter concerned that they could be seen as
violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) if they
lobbied lawmakers on similar issues in the future.
As a result, none of the sources wanted to be identified as
having received or seen the letter.
Sweeping legislation to boost U.S. competition with China
and fund much-needed semiconductor production, known as the U.S.
Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), passed the Senate with
bipartisan support in June. A related bill in the House of
Representatives called the Eagle Act, which is more strictly
policy focused, has stalled as Congress has been preoccupied
with other domestic initiatives.
The language in the letters, which Reuters determined were
sent separately to a wide number of people, explicitly asks
companies to oppose USICA and the Eagle Act.
Beijing sees the measures, which take a hard line toward
China on human rights and trade issues, as part of a U.S. effort
to counter the country's growing economic and geopolitical
might.
"We sincerely hope you ... will play a positive role in
urging members of Congress to abandon the zero-sum mindset and
ideological prejudice, stop touting negative China-related
bills, delete negative provisions, so as to create favorable
conditions for bilateral economic and trade cooperation before
it is too late," the Chinese embassy said in one letter sent in
early November.
Reuters confirmed the shared language of the letter with the
four sources.
"The result of those China-related bills with negative
impacts will not be that the interests of U.S. companies will be
protected while those of Chinese companies will suffer. It is
only going to hurt everyone," it said.
"Promoting a China-free supply chain will inevitably result
in a decline in China's demand for U.S. products and American
companies loss of market share and revenue in China," it said.
Two of the sources said similar messages were conveyed in
meetings with staff of China's embassy.
"It's an outright ask by a foreign government," one of the
sources said, highlighting the implications for FARA, which
requires persons acting on behalf of a foreign power or
political party to disclose those relations to the Department of
Justice.
A second source said the approach appeared geared at getting
companies to delay the legislative process rather than block the
bills entirely.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by Chris Sanders and Daniel Wallis)