Chinese foreign minister tells Australian counterpart two countries can become partners

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister
Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong that China
and Australia should and can become partners who are mutually in
need of each other during bilateral talks in Beijing on
Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
China and Australia have no fundamental conflicts of
interest and the two countries should use the 50th anniversary
of ties to reorganise and restart bilateral relations, Wang also
said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
