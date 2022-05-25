Log in
Chinese foreign ministry chides Germany for human rights comments

05/25/2022 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin spekas during a news conference in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing resolutely opposes attempts at using disinformation and lies to smear China, after Germany said it was changing the way it deals with China and will give higher priority for rights issues.

China hopes the German government and politicians will not mislead people and harm their own interests, Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry told a regular news briefing.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard; writing by Ryan Woo)


© Reuters 2022
