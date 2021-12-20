Chinese influencer Viya fined 1.3 bln yuan for tax evasion

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's "queen of livestreaming"
has been fined 1.34 billion yuan ($210 million) for tax evasion,
tax authorities said on Monday.
Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei, was
fined for hiding personal income and other offenses in 2019 and
2020, according to the tax bureau in Hangzhou, a city in
southern China.
She later apologized.
"I'm deeply sorry about my violations of the tax laws and
regulations," she said on her Weibo account. "I thoroughly
accept the punishment made by the tax authorities."
Viya, 36, is known for her ability to sell "anything" via
livestreaming on the Taobao Live platform. Last year, she sold a
rocket launch service for 40 million yuan ($6.27 million).
She is the latest celebrity livestreamer to get caught up in
a broad crackdown that initially targeted tech monopolies but
has since gone on to take aim at private education, social media
platforms, and the culture of celebrity.
Before the crackdown, tax evasion, an age-old practice among
China's celebrities, had already sunk the career of several
well-known figures in the entertainment industry.
Viya, however, represents a new generation of celebrities,
whose meteoric rise to fame has been powered by the equally
dizzying growth of China's e-commerce sector, many aspects of
which have come under regulatory scrutiny.
The State Taxation Administration issued a notice in
September, announcing measures to strengthen tax administration
in the entertainment sector, including livestreamers.
Two e-commerce livestreaming influencers were reported to be
under investigation for personal tax evasion last month and were
together fined nearly 100 million yuan ($15.69 million). The
livestreaming services of the two have since been shut down.
($1 = 6.3782 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Kevin
Liffey, Robert Birsel)