Chinese iron ore futures rise on weak supply, demand recovery

* Dalian iron ore up as much as 5.9%
* Iron ore shipments from major miners down last week
* Stainless steel extends losses to track nickel plunge
BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in
China jumped more than 5% on Friday, rebounding from two
sessions of losses, as tight supplies and demand recovery at
mills shored up prices.
Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil stood at 22.45
million tonnes last week, down 567,000 tonnes from a week
earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.
Meanwhile, analysts noted that short-term demand for the
steelmaking ingredient is picking up "obviously" recently.
"Boosted by positive macro policy, downstream consumption is
improving, while profits at long-process steel plants are
decent. There's further restocking demand at mills in the later
period," according to a note by SinoSteel Futures.
The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for May delivery, jumped as much as 5.9% to
839 yuan ($132.66) a tonne in morning session. They were up 1.5%
to 804 yuan per tonne as of 0330 GMT.
Dalian coking coal futures jumped 2.2% to 3,082
yuan a tonne and coke prices inched 0.1% higher to
3,673 yuan per tonne.
"Coke futures prices are relatively strong, underpinned by
demand recovery expectation and costs," said SinoSteel Futures.
Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.
Construction used steel rebar edged up 0.1% to
4,878 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils, used in the
manufacturing sector, increased 0.7% to 5,104 yuan a tonne.
Stainless steel futures, for April delivery,
extended losses into the third straight session and dropped 4.1%
to 19,140 yuan a tonne, as Shanghai nickel futures
dived to a 17% trading limit after resuming trade on Friday.
For the whole week, stainless steel prices are set to rise
1.9% amid raw material nickel price volatility.
($1 = 6.3244 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in
Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)