Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit

02/18/2023 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Chinese and Taiwanese flags

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A group of Chinese officials arrived in Taiwan on Saturday on the first visit in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, to attend a cultural event at a time of soaring military tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, lead by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government.

Liu, arriving at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, did not answer questions from reporters. His group was ushered into a van under heavy security and driven away.

Around a dozen pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested his arrival outside the airport, shouting "Taiwan and China, separate countries" and "Chinese people, get out", while on the airport road another small group of pro-China supporters shouted their welcome.

Chilly Chen, head of the pro-independence Taiwan Republic Office, told Reuters the Taiwanese people were very hospitable and welcomed visitors but were concerned they were coming to push Chinese policies on the democratic island.

"Everything China does is in the service of politics, and their aim is definitely united front," Chen added, referring to the name of China's policy to co-opt non-Communists and Taiwan's people in particular.

Taiwan's China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said the group has been allowed to come as long as they keep a low profile and it hoped their visit would promote mutual understanding and "healthy and orderly exchanges".

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, from the main opposition party the Kuomintang which traditionally favours close relations with China, told reporters they "very much welcomed" the delegation.

Arrangements for the group will follow the principles of "low-key, simple, and secure" as set out by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, Chiang told reporters.

While China has refused to speak to Taiwan's government since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, believing she is a separatist, city-to-city exchanges had continued until interrupted by the pandemic.

Still, Tsai's administration has cautiously been trying to reopen less sensitive people-to-people links since it lifted pandemic-related border controls late last year, aiming to engender goodwill with China.

China continues to carry out military activities near Taiwan, including almost daily crossings of the Taiwan Strait's median line by Chinese air force jets, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 2.56% 0.04 Delayed Quote.25.00%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.23% 564.723 Real-time Quote.12.63%
Latest news "Economy"
05:00aPoland ready to support Ukraine with MiG jets if broader coalition formed, says PM
RE
04:56aUK PM Sunak to push for Northern Ireland protocol deal with EU leaders
AN
04:51aChinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
RE
04:48aSoccer-Ghana winger Atsu's body found under rubble in Turkey quake - agent
RE
04:48aDebt-laden African countries charged 'extortionate' rates, U.N. chief says
RE
04:46aUkraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetall CEO
RE
04:41aLeaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan set for first meeting since October
RE
04:38aWhite House to hold talks with Taiwan officials in Washington - FT
RE
03:42aExplosions reported after new missile attack on Ukraine
RE
03:41aNorth Korea fires a ballistic missile, South Korea says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
2U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
3White House to hold talks with Taiwan officials in Washington - FT
4Paraguay president seeks to calm China jitters on Taiwan trip
5Apellis Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise 11% on FDA Approval of Syfovre

HOT NEWS