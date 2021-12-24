Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown

12/24/2021 | 06:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People line up at a nucleic acid testing site during a mass testing following COVID-19 outbreak in Xian

BEIJING (Reuters) - Officials in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian are facing punishment after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the lockdown of its 13 million residents, authorities said on Friday, as the number of new cases declined.

All domestic flights out of Xian and most trains originating from the city scheduled for Friday were cancelled. Officials in Xian, which is famed for its terracotta warriors buried with China's first emperor, say the outbreak has been traced to the arrival of a plane from Pakistan.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement that 26 people in Xian were being held accountable for "not doing a good job" in their COVID-19 prevention and control effort, but did not specify their punishment.

New locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms in the city fell to 49 for Dec. 23, down from 63 a day earlier, the first decline since Dec. 10.

Since Thursday, each Xian household has been limited to sending only one person to shop for necessities every two days, while others may not leave unless they have essential jobs.

Xian has launched multiple rounds of mass testing.

TOUGH MEASURES

While the number of local symptomatic cases in Xian - there were 255 during the Dec 9-Dec 23 period - and in China overall is tiny compared with outbreaks elsewhere, authorities have used heavy-handed measures that have for the most part succeeded at preventing localised outbreaks from spreading.

China is especially determined to extinguish any outbreak as Beijing prepares to stage the Winter Olympics in February.

The country has all but shut its borders to international arrivals, and those coming for the Games will be sequestered inside a strictly-enforced "closed-loop".

China's aggressive COVID-fighting approach has crimped domestic travel and consumer spending, and caused occasional localised industrial disruptions.

On Friday electric vehicle maker BYD Co was seeing "some impact" from the lockdown on its operations in Xian, a company representative said.

Nationwide, China confirmed 87 new symptomatic cases for Dec. 23, down from 100 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of those, 55 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 71 from a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 100,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 23.


Graphic: Major China COVID-19 outbreaks in 2021

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Roxanne Liu, Albee Zhang, Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 3.23% 7.99 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION 0.02% 55.49 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Annual session of top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4
PU
06:55aChinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown
RE
06:49aMerck And Ridgeback's Molnupiravir, Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment, Receives Special Approval For Emergency In Japan
RE
06:49aMerck & co inc - in japan, lagevrio (molnupiravir) is the planned trademark for molnupiravir
RE
06:47aMerck & co inc - under previously supply agreement, japanese government will purchase 1.6 mln courses of molnupiravir to accelerate access to patient
RE
06:46aMerck & co inc - japan's ministry of health, labor and welfare approves molnupiravir for treatment of sars-cov-2 infection
RE
06:42aBhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots
RE
06:37aRussian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles
RE
06:34aKenya aims to issue two Eurobonds by June - finance minister
RE
06:32aS.Africa scraps isolation for those without COVID symptoms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2Investors hunt for battered Hong Kong shares after crackdowns
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
5Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..

HOT NEWS