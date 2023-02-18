Chinese officials visit Taiwan, a first since pandemic

A small group of around a dozen pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested his arrival outside the airport, shouting "Taiwan and China, separate countries" and "Chinese people, get out", while on the airport road another small group of pro-China supporters shouted their welcome.

China has refused to speak to Taiwan's government since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, believing she is a separatist, city-to-city exchanges had continued until interrupted by the pandemic.

Still, Tsai's administration has cautiously been trying to re-open less sensitive people-to-people links since it lifted pandemic-related border controls late last year, aiming to engender goodwill with China.