  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Chinese officials visit Taiwan, a first since pandemic

02/18/2023 | 03:28am EST
STORY: Taiwan's government this week allowed the trip of six officials, led by Liu Xiaodong, deputy head of the Shanghai office of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, to attend the Lantern Festival in Taipei, at the invitation of the city government.

A small group of around a dozen pro-Taiwan independence supporters protested his arrival outside the airport, shouting "Taiwan and China, separate countries" and "Chinese people, get out", while on the airport road another small group of pro-China supporters shouted their welcome.

China has refused to speak to Taiwan's government since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, believing she is a separatist, city-to-city exchanges had continued until interrupted by the pandemic.

Still, Tsai's administration has cautiously been trying to re-open less sensitive people-to-people links since it lifted pandemic-related border controls late last year, aiming to engender goodwill with China.


HOT NEWS