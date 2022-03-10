Log in
Chinese premier Li confirms he will step down next March

03/10/2022 | 11:29pm EST
National People's Congress (NPC) closing session in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Keqiang confirmed on Friday plans to step down after his current term expires next March.

The No. 2 in the hierarchy of China's ruling Communist Party, Li has been premier since 2013, and is constitutionally limited to two terms.

"This is the last year I will be premier," Li told a news conference.

President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party chief at a party meeting this autumn to elect leaders for the next five years.

In 2015, China revised its constitution to drop a limit of two terms for those holding the post of president.

Party leaders can choose the next premier.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
