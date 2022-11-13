Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support

11/13/2022 | 12:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an "upward trend", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures.

The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday.

Premier Li also said China was working hard to keep market operations, employment and prices stable, the statement said.

"We will continue to promote the comprehensive implementation of a package of policies and measures for stabilising the economy with full effect ...and strive to achieve better results throughout the year," Li said.

While the government has sought to support the world's second-largest economy with more than 50 measures since late May, the latest figures out of China have pointed to a slowdown.

Recent data showed exports and imports unexpectedly contracting, inflation slowing and new bank lending tumbling.

China on Friday also eased some of its strict pandemic restrictions, offering some respite from the zero-COVID strategy that has curbed economic and industrial activity in the country.

China has created more than 10 million new urban jobs in the first 10 months of the year, Li said. China aims to keep the urban jobless rate below 5.5% and to create more than 11 million new urban jobs this year.

"Countries should strengthen cooperation and macroeconomic policy coordination, so as to form synergy to maintain the stability of the world economy and prevent recession," Li said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Liangping Gao; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:33aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:33aYellen says new G20 fund will boost investment in pandemic preparedness
RE
01:10aIndonesia president launches G20 pandemic fund, seeks more money
RE
01:07aDemocrats clinch control of Senate with Nevada win
RE
12:45aChinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support
RE
12:09aAustralia's Albanese talks briefly with China's Li, prompting talk of summit -media
RE
11/12Indonesia expects exports in 2022 could reach $292 billion
RE
11/12China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources
RE
11/12Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
RE
11/12Biden says Republican Party must decide 'who they are'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
2Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
3Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
4Blackrock shelves China bond ETF - FT
5Toyo Ink SC : Consolidated Quarterly Financial Results (Japanese Accoun..

HOT NEWS