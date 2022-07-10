Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese protesters demanding bank deposits tussle with security men

07/10/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China's national flag is reflected on an advertisement of a commercial bank bearing the sign of Chinese Yuan at a branch of a commercial bank at a business district in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Several people protesting in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou over the freezing of deposits by some rural-based banks said they were injured on Sunday when heavy-handed security personnel dispersed the crowd.

The banks froze millions of dollars worth of deposits in April, telling customers they were upgrading their internal systems. The banks have not issued any communication on the matter since, depositors said.

None of the banks has responded to emails and telephone calls seeking comment. Chinese media has reported that the frozen deposits could be worth up to $1.5 billion and authorities are investigating the three banks.

About 1,000 people gathered outside the Zhengzhou branch of China's central bank on Sunday to demand action.

Videos and photographs on social media showed depositors waving banners and throwing plastic bottles at approaching security guards who then roughly dragged some of the protesters away.

"I feel so aggrieved I can't even explain it to you," one protester, surnamed Zhang, 40, told Reuters.

Zhang said he had been hoping to retrieve about 170,000 yuan ($25,000) deposited with one of the banks, the Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank.

Zhang said he had suffered injuries to his foot and thumb, and was taken away by four unidentified security personnel at around midday. Security personnel outnumbered protesters by around three to one, he said.

"They did not say they would beat us if we refused to leave. They just used the loudspeaker to say that we were breaking the law by petitioning. That's ridiculous. It's the banks that are breaking the law."

Reuters was not immediately able to reach police for comment.

The banks, which include the Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank and the Shangcai Huimin Country Bank, are under investigation by the authorities for illegal fundraising, the state-run Global Times reported.

More than 1,000 depositors from across the country had planned to gather in Zhengzhou last month to try to withdraw their money but they were unable to when their COVID-19 health codes, which determine if one can travel, switched to a "no travel" status.

Five officials were subsequently punished for misusing the health code system.

($1 = 6.6945 yuan)

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11aSouth Korea detects shots apparently launched by North Korea
RE
07:53aHong Kong mulls China-style COVID code system - newspaper
RE
07:42aU.S. expects Biden and Xi will speak in weeks ahead - Blinken
RE
07:32aJapan ruling coalition seen keeping majority in upper house
RE
07:08aJapan ruling coalition to keep majority in parliamentary vote -exit polls
RE
07:05aAwe and anger in Sri Lanka's ransacked palace
RE
07:01aLdp projected to win 59-69 upper house seats out of 125 seats co…
RE
07:01aLdp and coalition partner komeito projected to win combined 69-8…
RE
07:00aJapan parties open to revising pacifist constitution projected t…
RE
07:00aJapan's ldp-komeito coalition projected to win more than half of…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
3TUI forecasts record tourist demand for Greece this year
4Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
5Boeing to Showcase Newest Jets and Advances in Sustainable and Autonomo..

HOT NEWS