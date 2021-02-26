Chinese refiners cool on crude purchases as oil futures rally

* Demand to fall on Q2 refinery maintenance
* Domestic refining margins still weak
* 6-month Brent backwardation widest in 13 months
* Medium sour grades flip to discounts in spot market
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports are
set to slow in the second quarter after Brent prices hit a
13-month high, cooling demand and capping refiners' margins as
they prepare to shut for planned maintenance, industry sources
and analysts said.
Expectations of a recovery in global fuel demand and tighter
oil supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United States pushed
front-month Brent futures to their highest since January
2020 this week, up around 30% from January.
Chinese independent refiners, who account for a fifth of the
country's import demand, have become reluctant to buy cargoes as
they enter a low-demand season, while domestic margins have yet
to catch up with strong gains in international prices, the
sources said.
Easing purchases from China, the world's largest crude
importer, led to a drop in spot prices for Middle East and
Russian grades this week, while prices of crude from other
regions such as Africa and South America have also weakened.
"Demand is very slow now and there are many available
cargoes to choose from," said a source at a Chinese refinery,
adding that high oil prices have cooled buying interest.
Brent's six-month price spread <LCOc1-LCOc7>, used by
traders to calculate the economics of storing oil, was at about
$3.80 on Friday, the widest backwardation in 13 months. The
April-May Brent spread <LCOc1-LCOc2> was at 99 cents a barrel,
also a 13-month-high.
Backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in
future months, indicates tight supplies and discourages traders
from holding oil. The destocking pressure is huge in the face of
weak Chinese refinery appetite, traders told Reuters.
"The lack of substantial demand, plus strong backwardation,
put a lot of pressure on traders," said a source with an Asian
refiner, noting an increasing number of unsold cargoes due to
arrive in Asia in March and April.
The sources declined to be named due to company policies.
Weak China demand has depressed spot prices for popular
grades sold into China such as Russia's ESPO crude and Oman.
Spot premiums for April-loading ESPO <ESPO-DUB> fell to
$1.50-$1.60 a barrel above Dubai quotes, from $1.80-$2.20 a week
prior, while Oman slipped into discount earlier this week.
Iraq's Basra Light crude and Upper Zakum from the United
Arab Emirates have dropped to discounts against their official
selling prices (OSPs) in spot purchases by Chinese refiner
Hengli Petrochemical, traders said. Companies typically do not
comment on their trades.
More than 10 Chinese independent refiners, including one
operated by Zhenghe Petrochemical, a subsidiary of ChemChina,
and Shandong Qicheng Petroleum Chemical's plant, will shut for
maintenance between March and June, according to Chinese
consultancy JLC. Capacity at both plants are at 5 million tonnes
per year (tpy).
The run rate at independent refineries is expected to fall
below 70% in April, from around 74% presently, JLC analyst Zhou
Guoxia said.
In addition, "volumes of Iranian crude being smuggled to
China have risen, which is also reducing Chinese crude buying in
the spot market, weighing on Oman in particular," said Yuntao
Liu, a China analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang; additional Reporting by Chen Aizhu and
Muyu Xu; editing by Florence Tan)