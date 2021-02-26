Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese refiners cool on crude purchases as oil futures rally

02/26/2021 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Demand to fall on Q2 refinery maintenance

* Domestic refining margins still weak

* 6-month Brent backwardation widest in 13 months

* Medium sour grades flip to discounts in spot market

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports are set to slow in the second quarter after Brent prices hit a 13-month high, cooling demand and capping refiners' margins as they prepare to shut for planned maintenance, industry sources and analysts said.

Expectations of a recovery in global fuel demand and tighter oil supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United States pushed front-month Brent futures to their highest since January 2020 this week, up around 30% from January.

Chinese independent refiners, who account for a fifth of the country's import demand, have become reluctant to buy cargoes as they enter a low-demand season, while domestic margins have yet to catch up with strong gains in international prices, the sources said.

Easing purchases from China, the world's largest crude importer, led to a drop in spot prices for Middle East and Russian grades this week, while prices of crude from other regions such as Africa and South America have also weakened.

"Demand is very slow now and there are many available cargoes to choose from," said a source at a Chinese refinery, adding that high oil prices have cooled buying interest.

Brent's six-month price spread <LCOc1-LCOc7>, used by traders to calculate the economics of storing oil, was at about $3.80 on Friday, the widest backwardation in 13 months. The April-May Brent spread <LCOc1-LCOc2> was at 99 cents a barrel, also a 13-month-high.

Backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicates tight supplies and discourages traders from holding oil. The destocking pressure is huge in the face of weak Chinese refinery appetite, traders told Reuters.

"The lack of substantial demand, plus strong backwardation, put a lot of pressure on traders," said a source with an Asian refiner, noting an increasing number of unsold cargoes due to arrive in Asia in March and April.

The sources declined to be named due to company policies.

Weak China demand has depressed spot prices for popular grades sold into China such as Russia's ESPO crude and Oman. Spot premiums for April-loading ESPO <ESPO-DUB> fell to $1.50-$1.60 a barrel above Dubai quotes, from $1.80-$2.20 a week prior, while Oman slipped into discount earlier this week.

Iraq's Basra Light crude and Upper Zakum from the United Arab Emirates have dropped to discounts against their official selling prices (OSPs) in spot purchases by Chinese refiner Hengli Petrochemical, traders said. Companies typically do not comment on their trades.

More than 10 Chinese independent refiners, including one operated by Zhenghe Petrochemical, a subsidiary of ChemChina, and Shandong Qicheng Petroleum Chemical's plant, will shut for maintenance between March and June, according to Chinese consultancy JLC. Capacity at both plants are at 5 million tonnes per year (tpy).

The run rate at independent refineries is expected to fall below 70% in April, from around 74% presently, JLC analyst Zhou Guoxia said.

In addition, "volumes of Iranian crude being smuggled to China have risen, which is also reducing Chinese crude buying in the spot market, weighing on Oman in particular," said Yuntao Liu, a China analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; additional Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; editing by Florence Tan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.83% 529.79 Delayed Quote.0.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.03% 66.26 Delayed Quote.27.27%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.06% 173.64 Delayed Quote.0.38%
WTI -0.92% 62.859 Delayed Quote.27.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Australia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX, first in Asia-Pacific region
RE
01:27aCentral Asia Hydrometeorology Modernization Project - P120788
PU
01:27aLake Qaraoun Pollution Prevention Project - P147854
PU
01:27aWORLD BANK : Abidjan Urban Mobility Project - P167401
PU
01:25aAsian markets roiled by global bond whiplash
RE
01:23aFacebook switches news back on in Australia, signs content deals
RE
01:21aEXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources
RE
01:20aSouth Africa's January credit growth slows to 3.26% y/y
RE
01:19aIndia, China foreign ministers have highest-level contact since border deal
RE
01:18aECB WATCHING YIELDS BUT NOT CONTROLLING CURVE : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2TSX : TSX falls 1.35% to 18,235.73
3BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
4GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride
5Beyond Meat clinches coveted deals with McDonald's, Yum Brands

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ