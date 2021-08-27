Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese regions speed up making zero-carbon plans

08/27/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Several areas in China are rolling out their road maps for peaking carbon emissions by 2030, aiming to achieve low-carbon transformation in a diversified and inclusive way, Economic Information Daily reported.

According to this year's government work report, China will reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by 13.5 and 18 percent, respectively, during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25).

To fulfill the ambitious target, Shanghai, Beijing, Jiangsu and other areas proposed to take the lead to peak CO2 emissions in advance.

Beijing has already achieved its goal, said Huo Xuewen, director of the Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration, at a currency and brokerage forum in July.

Data from the Beijing Bureau of Statistics showed coal accounted for only 1.81 percent of the city's total energy consumption in 2019, while the figure stood at 29.59 percent nine years ago.

Local governments have taken multiple measures to lower carbon emissions, with a focus on optimizing industrial and energy structures.

In East China's Jiangsu province, high-polluting new projects will be strictly controlled.

Shanghai continues to push forward structural adjustments in the energy, industrial, transportation and agriculture sectors, and encourages citizens to adopt green lifestyles.

Zhejiang has been devoted to building up a green and low-carbon technology innovation system to explore key technologies in cutting down pollution.

'Two types of areas are expected to peak CO2 emission in advance - economically-developed provinces in East China, and southwestern regions with rich clean energy resources,' said Liu Xiangdong, a researcher at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges in Beijing.

In many places, positive policy guidance has also been strengthened, such as setting up pilot zones for 'near-zero' carbon emissions.

Hubei province will approve a batch of trial projects on 'near-zero' emissions. With a target to cut CO2 emissions per unit of GDP, the province is trying to establish a collaborative management system emphasizing both energy reduction and ecological protection.

Xiong Yuan, chief macro analyst at Guosheng Securities, believes solutions to different regions should be tailored to local conditions.

For example, relatively developed cities such as Beijing and Shanghai are advised to focus on technological innovation and structural transformation.

Hebei, Jiangsu and other provinces with a good industrial base should pay more attention to the green upgrading of manufacturing.

For Sichuan and Fujian, which have high forest coverage, 'carbon sinks' that absorb billions of metric tons of CO2 need to be highlighted.

In addition, Liu suggested introducing fiscal and tax policies and encouraging capital to invest more into the green and low-carbon sectors.

The carbon trading market should be further improved, with a greater deal of autonomy given to local market entities, he said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 02:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Assessing 12 months of Nigeria's Domestic Gas Revolution
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
12:36aUK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
RE
12:29aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
12:02aWORLD BANK : Federal Minister Dr. Müller meets President Malpass in Berlin
PU
12:01aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
08/27Chinese regions speed up making zero-carbon plans
PU
08/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises important force boosting Africa's development
PU
08/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement from Bureau Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community
PU
08/27GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : National Variety Trials releases 2021 Sorghum Harvest Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS