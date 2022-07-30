Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information

07/30/2022 | 06:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying Wentian lab module, takes off from Wenchang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall.

U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry's technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China.

"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth."

Social media users in Malaysia posted video of what appeared to be rocket debris.

Aerospace Corp, a government funded nonprofit research center near Los Angeles, said it was reckless to allow the rocket's entire main-core stage - which weighs 22.5 tons (about 48,500 lb) - to return to Earth in an uncontrolled reentry.

Earlier this week, analysts said the rocket body would disintegrate as it plunged through the atmosphere but is large enough that numerous chunks will likely survive a fiery re-entry to rain debris over an area some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) long by about 70 km (44 miles) wide.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. China said earlier this week it would closely track the debris but said it posed little risk to anyone on the ground.

The Long March 5B blasted off July 24 to deliver a laboratory module to the new Chinese space station under construction in orbit, marking the third flight of China's most powerful rocket since its maiden launch in 2020.

Fragments of another Chinese Long March 5B landed on the Ivory Coast in 2020, damaging several buildings in that West African nation, though no injuries were reported.

By contrast, he said, the United States and most other space-faring nations generally go to the added expense of designing their rockets to avoid large, uncontrolled re-entries - an imperative largely observed since large chunks of the NASA space station Skylab fell from orbit in 1979 and landed in Australia.

Last year, NASA and others accused China of being opaque after the Beijing government kept silent about the estimated debris trajectory or the reentry window of its last Long March rocket flight in May 2021.

Debris from that flight ended up landing harmlessly in the Indian Ocean.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/30Biden says 'feeling fine' after another positive COVID test
RE
07/30China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up
RE
07/30Australia PM says indigenous voice details to follow referendum
RE
07/30China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
RE
07/30China july official composite pmi at 52.5…
RE
07/30China july official services pmi at 53.8 vs 54.7 in june…
RE
07/30China july official manufacturing pmi at 49 (reuters poll 50.4,…
RE
07/30UK businesses expect zero growth over next 3 months - CBI
RE
07/30Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
RE
07/30Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
2Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share informat..
3Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share informat..
4Indonesia opens temporary access to PayPal after blocking sparks backla..
5Stuver perfect in net, Ring scores; Austin beats Sporting KC

HOT NEWS