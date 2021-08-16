Chinese steel futures fall on subdued economic data

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures declined
on Monday, with rebar leading the declines after falling to an
over 10-day low, as slower-than-expected growth in industrial
output and cooling construction activities in the country
weighed on prices.
China's industrial production rose 6.4% in July from the
same month a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed, missing market expectations of 7.8% growth
and slowing from an 8.3% surge in June.
The country's property investment also grew at a slower pace
in January-July compared with the first six months of the year,
while new construction starts dipped 0.9% in the first seven
months of 2021 from a year earlier, according to official data.
The most-active steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, for January 2022 delivery, dropped as much as
2.8% to 5,290 yuan ($816.67) per tonne, the lowest since August
4. The contract closed 2.1% lower at 5,328 yuan a tonne.
Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing
sector, edged down 0.8% to 5,703 yuan a tonne.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse
slipped 1.2% to 18,105 yuan per tonne.
China's crude steel output had declined for two straight
months and stood at 86.79 million tonnes in July as Beijing
reinforced production controls, data from the statistics bureau
showed.
Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange were mixed.
Benchmark iron ore futures jumped 2.3% to 851 yuan
a tonne.
Coking coal futures dipped 0.8% to 2,180 yuan per
tonne.
Coke futures on the Dalian exchange were up 0.7% to
2,906 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.4775 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)