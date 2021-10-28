Chinese steel futures rise on pollution control pledge, raw materials extend losses

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's steel rebar and
hot-rolled coils futures rose on Friday as the environment
ministry pledged to cut concentrations of hazardous, small
airborne particles known as PM2.5 over the winter, while
steelmaking ingredients fell more on coal drags.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said China aims to
cut PM2.5 by an average of 4% on an annual basis in key
pollution control cities during this autumn-winter season, and
will arrange staggered production at steel mills.
Production of five main steel products - rebar, hot-rolled
coils, wire rod, cold rolled coils and medium plates - at
steelmakers tracked by Mysteel consultancy rose 4.9% this week
to 9.2 million tonnes. However, it was well below the 10.7
million tonnes weekly output in the year-earlier period.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, for January delivery, rose 2% to 4,703 yuan ($735.87)
per tonne by 0313 GMT.
Hot-rolled coils on the Shanghai bourse jumped
2.2% to 5,068 yuan a tonne and stainless steel futures
inched 0.7% higher to 19,115 yuan per tonne.
Prices of steelmaking raw materials, however, dropped
further on weak sentiment amid Beijing's crackdown on coal
prices.
The country's top economic planner said initial results
after its recent investigation into coal producers showed there
was still room for further adjustment of coal prices.
The most actively traded coking coal futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange plunged 6% to 2,375 yuan a tonne.
The contract was on course to lose some 18% this week, the
second-biggest weekly decline since mid-April 2017.
Coke futures dived 4.6% to 3,085 yuan per tonne.
Benchmark iron ore futures faltered 3.6% to 651
yuan a tonne. Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for
delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> slipped $6 to $116.5 per
tonne on Thursday, data from SteelHome consultancy showed.
($1 = 6.3911 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Tom Daly; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)