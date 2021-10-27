Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chinese steel futures track raw materials lower

10/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Steel pipes are seen stacked at an industrial park in Shenyang

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese steel futures fell on Wednesday, as raw material prices plunged amid government intervention to cool commodity prices, while demand for the industrial metal stayed subdued on output controls.

The most-active coking coal and coke futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange opened down 9% at 2,704 yuan and 3,430 yuan, respectively, hitting their daily trading limits.

The plunge came as thermal coal hit its 10% lower trading limit after the state planner said it had asked major coal producing provinces to probe and regulate illegal storage sites, and to crack down on hoarding behaviours.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian bourse, for January delivery, closed up 1% to 707 yuan a tonne, recovering from 4.1% drop earlier during the session.

Spot prices of the steelmaking ingredient with 62% iron content for delivery to China remained unchanged at $121.5 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

"Affected by energy consumption controls, environmental curbs during winter heating season and the Winter Olympics... steel supply is expected to be restricted continuously, iron ore demand will be dented in the long term," analysts with CITIC Securities said in a note.

Steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped 4.3% to 4,655 yuan a tonne. Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, declined 3.6% to 5,032 yuan per tonne at close.

Shanghai stainless steel futures ended down 2.1% to 19,630 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's cabinet issued an action plan to bring carbon emissions to a peak before 2030, urging to continue cut steel capacity, improve recycling rates of steel scrap, and promote electric arc furnaces technologies.

* China's industrial profits rose at a faster pace in September on strong profits at mining and raw material manufacturing sectors, though high commodity prices and supply-chain problems still weigh on companies' profitability, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aBottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners
RE
03:37aSub-Saharan Africa to see mixed economic recovery into 2022 - Reuters poll
RE
03:33aAirlines brace for early 'long lines' when U.S. lifts travel restrictions
RE
03:31aChinese steel futures track raw materials lower
RE
03:29aS.Africa's Implats in talks to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum
RE
03:26aBritain's Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
RE
03:24aUK retailers warn of pre-Christmas price rises
RE
03:23aChina Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails
RE
03:22aLG Display Q3 profit rises, buoyed by higher TV panel prices
RE
03:20aElectrolux' profit falls, sees supply chain headwinds into 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q2 2022 Transcript
2Deutsche Bank posts better-than-expected Q3 net profit
3Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready
4Puma hikes sales outlook despite supply challenges
5Neles' Interim Review January 1 - September 30, 2021

HOT NEWS