Chinese steel ingredients fall as regulator extends environmental curbs

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Futures prices for China's
steelmaking raw materials faltered on Friday, with the benchmark
iron ore contract leading declines, as Beijing mulls to include
more cites under its environmental controls.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said in a draft
guideline on Thursday that it planned to involve 64 regions
under key monitoring during winter air pollution campaign.
The regulator said that steel mills in those regions would
be urged to cut production based on their emission levels during
the campaign from October to end-March.
"Stringent production controls have driven market prices
lower recently, and pessimistic outlook for demand have
intensified," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.
The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for January delivery, tumbled 5% to 643 yuan
($99.58) a tonne as of 0247 GMT. They had dived 12% so far this
week.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell $4 to $115.5 a tonne on Thursday,
according to SteelHome consultancy.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse fell 3.1%
to 2,700 yuan a tonne and coke prices slumped 3.2% to
3,227 yuan per tonne.
Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange declined 2.4% to 5,470 yuan a tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home
appliances, slipped 1.6% to 5,685 yuan per tonne.
Apparent consumption for major steel products including
rebar and hot rolled coils fell 5% as of Sept. 16 from the week
earlier to 10.17 million tonnes, data from Mysteel consultancy
showed.
Stainless steel futures, however, bucked the trend
in morning session and jumped 4.3% to 21,360 yuan per tonne.
Chinese financial markets will be closed during Sept. 18-21
for the mid-autumn festival holiday. Markets will resume trade
on Sept. 22.
($1 = 6.4573 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)