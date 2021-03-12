Chinese steelmaker HBIS aims to reach carbon emissions peak in 2022

March 12 (Reuters) - HBIS Group, China's second-biggest
steelmaker, said on Friday it aimed to bring its carbon
emissions to a peak next year before cutting them under a plan
to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and keep Chinese President
Xi Jinping's climate pledges on track.
State-owned HBIS follows bigger rival China Baowu Steel
Group in setting a 2050 carbon neutral goal. Baowu had said in
January it aimed to achieve the feat after reaching peak
emissions in 2023.
China, the world's largest steel market and biggest
polluter, has vowed to reach a peak in national in carbon
dioxide emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral before 2060.
After bringing its own emissions to a peak in 2022, HBIS
aims to cut them by more than 10% in 2025 and more than 30% from
the peak in 2030 before becoming carbon neutral in 2050,
according to a low-carbon development plan outlined in a company
statement.
Based in China's smog-prone top steelmaking province of
Hebei, HBIS churned out 46.56 million tonnes of crude steel in
2019, according to the World Steel Association, which is chaired
by HBIS Chairman Yu Yong. The company's 2020 production data has
not yet been released.
In China's 2021-25 Five-Year Plan, HBIS said it would set up
a hydrogen energy research and development centre to "lead the
world's low-carbon metallurgical revolution", as mills look to
use the gas to power steelmaking.
It will also build a 1.2 million tonnes per year direct
-reduced iron (DRR) plant which will emit 40-60% less C02
compared to steel production in blast furnaces.
HBIS has to date invested 20.3 billion yuan ($3.1 billion)
in more than 430 key energy conservation and environmental
protection projects, the statement added.
($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Tom Daly and Min Zhang; editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)