Chinese stocks rise on stimulus, Shanghai reopening; COVID uncertainty lingers

06/02/2022 | 04:32am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks closed higher after choppy trade on Thursday, as initial euphoria over additional stimulus measures to support an ailing economy was countered by investor concerns over Beijing's zero-COVID policy and a potential rebound in cases.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 4,089.57, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,195.46 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0% to 21,082.13, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 7,267.57 points.

** China's cabinet said on Wednesday it would increase the credit quota for policy banks by 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) for them to support infrastructure construction.

** "With frequent measures introduced to support the economy, A-shares recorded their biggest rebound in May since the correction," said Chen Mengjie, chief strategist at Yuekai Securities, after the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 4.6% in May, the biggest monthly rise in a year.

"The market might see range-bound performance in June, but we are not pessmistic, the darkest hour has passed."

** China's cabinet announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies on Tuesday to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy.

** Shanghai sprung back to life after the financial hub lifted most anti-COVID curbs, but worries over a rebound of cases and the zero-COVID policy lingered.

** "Due to still-elevated COVID-related uncertainty, we see big downside risks to our current annual GDP growth forecast of 3.9% for 2022," said Nomura in a note.

** China will aim to ensure its grids source about one third of power from renewable sources by 2025, up from 28.8% in 2020, the state planning agency said on Wednesday in a new "five-year plan" for the renewable sector.

** New-energy shares rose 2.4%, semiconductors jumped 4.1%, while real estate developers lost 1.6%, and energy stocks dropped 2.4%.

** China’s electric vehicle startups reported stronger sales for May and forecast continued gains for June as supply chains and output begin to recover from the disruption of COVID-19 lockdowns.

** Geopolitics-wise, China "firmly" opposes the launch of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, adding the Chinese government opposed any form of official contact between Taiwan and other countries.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong declined 0.8%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba down 2.4%.

** Mainland developers trading in Hong Kong retreated 2.3%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
