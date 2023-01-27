Chinese trips more than double in first six days of Lunar New Year from last year

From Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, a total of 2.39 million trips were made out of and into China, up 123.9% compared with the level in the Jan. 31 to Feb. 5 period last year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said in a statement, citing data on trips made by various means of transport.

In early January, following a broad nationwide relaxation of COVID-19 prevention policies, authorities ended a requirement that inbound travellers had to go into quarantine at a hotel upon arrival, a policy that had crippled international travel for about three years.

Despite the improvement in numbers this year for the seven-day holiday period, travel has yet to rebound to pre-COVID levels.

During the Lunar New Year holiday in 2019, a total of 12.53 million cross-border trips were made, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

For the Jan. 21-26 period this year, inbound trips totalled 1.2 million, representing a 127.2% increase from the first six days of the holiday last year, while 1.19 million outbound trips were made, up 120.7%, the NIA said.

Data from the Ctrip travel company showed domestic and international travel orders on its platform for the Lunar New Year holiday both increased to a three-year peak in 2023, with four times as many overall travel orders this year as last year.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)