Chinese vice premier meets U.S. climate envoy Kerry via video link

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States must "create a
good atmosphere of co-operation" on climate change, Chinese vice
premier Han Zheng urged visiting U.S. climate envoy John Kerry
on Thursday during a meeting via video link, state news agency
Xinhua said.
Han added that climate was an important area of co-operation
between the two countries, which are together responsible for
nearly half of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Kerry, who is meeting his counterpart Xie Zhenhua in the
northern city of Tianjin, told Han he recognised China's great
contributions to tackling climate change and offered to
strengthen two-way communications.
