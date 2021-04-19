Chinese watchdog keeps eye on foreign investment in stock markets

* Foreign holdings in Chinese stocks at 5% -CSRC vice
chairman
* CSRC to keep daily quotas on foreign investment, head off
risks
BOAO, China April 19 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators are
closely monitoring flows of foreign capital in and out of the
country, government officials said on Monday, as overseas
interest in Chinese equities grows.
Foreign investment in China's stock markets started to rise
rapidly after their shares were included in the MSCI and FTSE
indexes, said Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The proportion of foreign holdings in Chinese stocks
currently stands at 5%, he added in a panel session at the Boao
Forum, which Beijing is trying to promote as Asia's answer to
the World Economic Forum in Davos
Foreign investors in Chinese listed companies are still
subject to a 30% ownership cap and have limited derivatives
tools at their disposal in Chinese markets.
China has a shortage of mature value investors and foreign
investors will fill the gap, said Fang.
He added that the CSRC is paying "close attention" to large
inflows and outflows of foreign funds in Chinese stock markets
and that China would create conditions to attract more foreign
investment in equities.
The CSRC is confident of keeping China's capital markets
stable as the country opens them up, said Fang, adding that the
regulator will take precautionary measures to head off risks and
maintain daily quotas on foreign investment.
Meanwhile, Xuan Changneng, deputy administrator of the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said on the same
panel that SAFE would also keep up regular monitoring of
cross-border capital inflows.
External factors for China's currency, the yuan, to
appreciate are weakening, he added.
The yuan gained more than 6% against the dollar in
2020 as China made a comparatively speedy recovery from the
coronavirus outbreak and in January this year hit its strongest
level since June 2018 at about 6.42 yuan.
The currency is currently trading around 6.51 yuan to the
dollar.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao
Additional reporting by Samuel Shen
Writing by Tom Daly
Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman)