Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Chinese weather balloon maker denies connection to downed spy balloon

02/24/2023 | 10:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows printed balloon with Chinese flag and U.S. map outline

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese weather balloon manufacturer Zhuzhou Rubber Research & Design Institute said it had no connection to the balloon shot down by the United States earlier this month and was not a military company.

    Zhuzhou Rubber, a unit of Chinese state chemical giant ChemChina, said it "is mainly engaged in manufacturing sounding balloons of natural latex in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations".

"Our products are used for daily weather forecasting by weather stations, and do NOT have any connection with the so-called and reported U.S. balloon incident," it said in a statement posted on ChemChina's website.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, flew over the United States and Canada for a week before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast on U.S. President Joe Biden's orders.

China has called the U.S. handling of the balloon incident "hysterical" and an "absurd" act that violated international norms.

The manufacture of weather balloons in China is dominated by Zhuzhou Rubber, which makes 75% of high-altitude balloons used by the China Meteorological Administration, the country's regulator of state-owned firms said in a statement last year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:00aTunisian judge imprisons two detained politicians, a businessman
RE
02:57aUniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
RE
02:48aNigerians vote for new president, hoping for better times
RE
02:46aVoting scheduled to start in Nigeria election, delays seen
RE
02:33aG20 meeting: spain finance minister says we cannot reduce the la…
RE
02:33aG20 meeting: spain finance minister says discussions on communiq…
RE
02:24aGermany's Scholz says want to deepen relations with India, meets Modi
RE
02:07aJapan ruling party ally opposes draft budget - Jiji
RE
02:03aG20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
2G20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war
3IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an ..
4Applied Therapeutics : Management Change - Form 8-K
5Butterfly Network : IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE -..

HOT NEWS