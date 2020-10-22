Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chip-on-flex Market Size to Increase by $ 270.9 Million During 2020-2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

The chip-on-flex market size is set to grow by USD 270.9 million accelerating at a CAGR of over 3%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the growing demand for wearable devices. Wearable devices assist users in tracking things such as distance traveled, calories burnt, and heart rate, which is driving their adoption. An increase in the number of application segments for chip-on-flex is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. After the successful adoption of flexible displays in smartphones and other mobile devices, vendors are now introducing flexible displays for other applications such as TVs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005891/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chip-On-Flex (COF) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global chip-on-flex (COF) market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, global electrical components and equipment market covers companies engaged in the manufacture of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Growth in the global electrical components and equipment market will be driven by the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process.

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Chip-on-flex Market: Geographic Segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. About 72% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. This is due to the rising disposable incomes and the increasing trend of adoption of the latest technologies in the region. Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and China are the key markets for chip-on-flex in APAC.

Chip-on-flex Market: Segmentation by Type

The single-sided COF segment was leading the market in 2019. Single-sided COF technology reduces wiring errors, has higher circuit density, stronger signal quality, immense design flexibility, and a more robust temperature range. These properties have increased its use in applications such as bar code equipment, satellite GPS systems, cameras, avionics, pacemakers and heart monitors, hearing aids, fuel pumps, and cell phones, which is driving the segment growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the chip-on-flex market size.

Chip-on-flex Market: Growth Drivers

The market is driven by the growing demand for wearable devices. Wearable technology is increasingly becoming popular among consumers with major vendors such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and ZTE launching innovative products such as activity trackers, fitness bands, and smartwatches. These devices use printed batteries made of bendable components, that are flexible in shape and size. This is increasing the use of COF technology to develop flexible electronics that go into these wearable devices. Therefore, the rising adoption of wearable devices will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chip-on-flex Market: Challenges to Overcome

The highly competitive nature of the market is driving vendors to constantly roll out new products with the latest features. This is impacting the adoption of older products as consumers prefer to buy the newest products in the market. This is one of the major concerns challenging the growth of market vendors.

Chip-on-flex Market: Vendor Landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading chip-on-flex companies, including:

  • Compass Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Compunetics Inc.
  • Finetech GmbH & Co. KG
  • Flex Ltd.
  • FLEXCEED Co. Ltd.
  • Guangdong Xinbang Information Technology Co. Ltd.
  • LG Innotek
  • Promex Industries Inc.
  • Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Stars Microelectronics (Thailand) PCL

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

  • Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System
  • Market favorability index
  • Market opportunity by segments
  • Customer Landscape
    • Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity
    • Key purchase criteria
    • Customer purchase basket
  • Impact of drivers and Challenges
  • Vendor landscape
    • Factors of differentiation
    • Landscape disruption
    • Key industry risks
    • Market position of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
AQ
03:06pOil struggles to recover after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
03:06pNEL ASA : Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
AQ
03:05pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:05pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:05pQUALCOMM INCORPORATED : Technologies support Jacoti hearing technology to help deliver personalized audio experiences
PU
03:05pAIM BRANDS LLC : Announces the Immediate Availability of More Than Ten Million U.S.-Made, NIOSH-Approved, N95 Respirators
BU
03:04pFrance halts Engie's U.S. LNG deal amid trade, environment disputes
RE
03:04pUnion Pacific posts soft quarterly profit, shares sink
RE
03:04pHPQ SILICON RESOURCES : NANO Receives First Order for Spherical Nano Silicon Material from Major Automobile Manufacturer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Additional investment of £65 million in Shafte..
5Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group