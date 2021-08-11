Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Chip shortage prompts production halt at Volvo Cars in Gothenburg

08/11/2021 | 03:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Volvo Cars factory to restart the production after a standstill, in Torslanda, Gothenburg

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Holding, will temporarily stop production at its Swedish plant in Gothenburg due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Wednesday.

A global chip shortage has hit manufacturing, with automakers cutting down on production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.

"Production at Torslanda will be paused temporarily from this evening due to a material shortage linked with the semiconductor issue," Volvo Cars said in an emailed statement.

"Production will restart as soon as possible, at the latest before next week," the Swedish carmaker, which in June halted production at its Belgian plant in Ghent for a week, said.

Volvo Cars, which last month reported a return to profit in the first half as demand for electric cars grows, is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.42% 201.5 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.49% 14788.086837 Real-time Quote.15.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aDELIVEROO : doubles orders value even as lockdowns ease
RE
03:54aCathay Pacific's loss shrinks in first half, risks to overseas slots flagged
RE
03:53aChina auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July
RE
03:21aChip shortage prompts production halt at Volvo Cars in Gothenburg
RE
03:15aEuro zone bond yields steady awaiting U.S. CPI
RE
03:07aUK PROPERTY FUND OUTFLOWS SLOW IN JULY AS COVID-19 CURBS LIFT : Calastone
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 Tipped to Edge Higher After Asia, U.S. Gains
DJ
03:01aEpazz's ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet Makes Bitcoin Credit & Debit Card Payments Easier For Merchants Worldwide
DJ
02:55aMalaysian economy to rise in Q2, lockdowns dampen outlook
RE
02:55aTaiwan's Formosa joins other Asian buyers in U.S. crude purchase -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY S A : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 20..
4Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
5Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

HOT NEWS