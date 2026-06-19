Equity markets are on course to end the week higher, reassured by the way events in the Middle East have unfolded. Wall Street has already shut up shop for Friday's public holiday. The main market milestones are now behind us, clearing the way for the late-June and early-July lull, a period when little usually happens.

The semiconductor sector's grip on the equity rally in 2026 remains undiminished, with fewer than ten trading sessions left before the end of the first half. In the United States, the 12 best performers in the S&P 500 since 1 January are all companies in the chip ecosystem, from Sandisk (+820%) to Corning (+122%). In Europe, where the technology universe is more limited, the picture is much the same: excluding German satellite maker OHB from the rankings, the other 19 companies in the top 20 with market capitalisations above EUR2bn all come from the same ecosystem, from Sweden's Sivers (+2,211%, beating even Sandisk) to Dutch group ASML (+82%).

Can it last? Yes, judging by the latest survey of global fund managers conducted by Bank of America. Some 56% of industry professionals believe AI-related stocks are still in their boom phase. Boom, not bust. Another 21% think the theme is in a euphoric phase, meaning it is still working well, but is getting rather too close to the point at which it stops working. Only 9% of fund managers think it is time to take profits. Unsurprisingly, four out of five professionals consider being long semiconductors to be the most crowded trade in the market right now. That is the highest reading since BofA began running the survey, around 30 years ago. Does that reveal some well-kept secret? Of course not. Everyone can see it. What it does show, however, is that an abrupt reversal would be best avoided, because everyone is in the same stocks.

For football fans, BofA also asked fund managers who will win the World Cup. This is no more scientific than asking for a prediction in the local betting shop, but it does add another set of opinions. The survey puts Spain on 22%, France on 19%, followed by England, Brazil and Argentina on 8%. The poll was conducted before the start of the competition. The market, via Polymarket, has France in front on 18%, followed by Spain (14%), England (13%) and Argentina (12%). As for the stockmarket World Cup in 2026, the trio of South Korea (+115%), Taiwan (+64%) and Japan (+41%) will be hard to catch. Here too, semiconductors are winning.

Friday's session will be unusual for European markets, because US markets have already ended their week owing to today's public holiday, Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery. Wall Street has even technically completed its stockmarket month, because monthly and quarterly clearing operations took place yesterday in view of the holiday. With the situation in the Middle East improving, few if any corporate earnings releases on the calendar, and the latest wave of monetary policy decisions behind us, markets are entering the quiet stretch before the quarterly reporting season.

In Asia-Pacific, markets did not take their cue from the US. The week is ending in the red, with falls of 1% or more in Australia and South Korea. Chinese markets, both mainland and Hong Kong, and Taiwan are closed for a public holiday. India is down 1%, with the local technology sector under pressure after rather troubling comments from Accenture, which is facing an AI-related slowdown in activity. Given India's role as the back office of the software and IT services industry, this bout of caution is understandable. Europe is expected to open lower.

Today's economic highlights:

See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$4,142.93

: US$4,142.93 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$80.41

: US$80.41 United States 10 years : 4.46%

: 4.46% BITCOIN: US$62,751.5

In corporate news:

HSBC's Australian unit fined AU$35 million over scam protection failures.

Pershing Square appoints Julian Ide as independent non-executive director.

Lion Finance's subsidiary completes $50 million notes placing.

Entain reviews options for its Central and Eastern European joint venture with EMMA Capital.

Amazon and WPP partner on agentic AI for businesses under a multi-year agreement.

Holcim completes the acquisition of Xella.

Washington is concerned about the potential presence of an ASML machine in China, according to Bloomberg News.

HSBC's Australian subsidiary has been fined $35 million for failings in its fraud protection measures.

Siemens Energy is considering the possibility of divesting its Transformation of Industry division, which employs around 17,000 people and generated €5.7 billion in revenue.

A German court has ruled in favour of Infineon against the Chinese firm Innoscience in a patent dispute.

Bayer has appointed Kacy Perry as head of Crop Science Canada.

Leonardo has approved its new organisational structure.

Naturgy has appointed former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta to its board of directors.

Exor has appointed Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas as deputy chief executive.

InPost and a subsidiary of Allegro.eu have signed a letter of intent for a partnership in home delivery.

Accenture's share price has fallen by 17% due to the impact of AI on its business.

Amazon is in talks to sell its artificial intelligence chips for use in other companies' data centres.

Meta is lobbying Congress for immunity from legal action relating to child protection.

Google believes that the amendments to Canada's data protection law are insufficient.

SpaceX has been awarded an ‘investment grade' rating with a stable outlook by the major rating agencies.

Meta has signed new AI computing agreements with data centre specialist Crusoe, according to Bloomberg News.

Intel has recruited industry veteran Seok-Hee Lee to lead its push into foundry packaging.

Moderna has received a favourable opinion from the FDA for its mFlusiva mRNA flu vaccine.

John Rogers is stepping down from Nike's board of directors.

Rockstar is opening pre-orders for GTA VI on 25 June.

Teva has submitted a marketing authorisation application for ecopipam for the treatment of Tourette's syndrome in children.

BHP has recorded a charge of $2.3 billion relating to cost overruns on the Jansen project.

PetroChina and Indian Oil are struggling to charter oil tankers for Iraqi crude amid soaring costs and risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

Main earnings reports today : Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Tatton Asset Management, Record, Speedy Hire.

See more news from UK listed companies here

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