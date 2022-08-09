Chipmakers drag Wall St lower after Micron's warning

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the
open on Tuesday as a dismal forecast from Micron Technology
dragged chip stocks lower, while investors remained cautious
ahead of inflation data that will feed into the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate-hike plans.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25.18 points,
or 0.08%, at the open to 32,807.36.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.95 points, or 0.17%, at
4,133.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 86.97
points, or 0.69%, to 12,557.49 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)