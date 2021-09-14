Chirano, Iduapriem, Adamus and FGR poised for 2021 Safety Competition Finals

[Link] A company team simulating a first aid scenario

The zonal contest of the 2021 Inter Mines First Aid and Safety Competition concluded in grand style as three teams qualified to join the host mine of the national contest at the finals in November.

Chirano Gold Mines fended off competition from Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd Ahafo Mine, Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd and Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd, in a fiercely contested encounter on 29th August 2021. AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine and Future Global Resources followed suit on 5th September, 2021 with a keenly contested battle that ended in a tie with both teams making it to the finals. Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Ghana Manganese Company and Gold Fields Ghana Tarkwa Mine.

In the last contest which took place on 12th September 2021, Adamus Resources Ltd, edged Newmont Golden Ridge Ltd by 0.5 points to make it to the finals. Abosso Goldfields Ltd and Golden Star Wassa Ltd also gave a good account of themselves.

This sets the stage for a mouth-watering grand finale on 7th November 2021, where companies will compete to demonstrate their respective health, safety and first aid prowess.

This year's theme: 'Protect others by protecting yourself: Covid 19 is real' seeks to conscientize the public on the need to practice personal hygiene and adhere to protocols to reduce the spread of the global pandemic. In line with the theme, this year's event was tweaked to ensure that all protocols were observed to minimize the spread of the infection. Hence, all the zonal contests were broadcast live on Ghana Television's What Do You Know quiz show. The finals will be no different as the companies showcase the mining industry's safety and first aid protocols on TV.

As part of the contest, students of various schools from the mining communities also participated in the Essay Contest. The winners of each zone will lock horns at the national level on the same day to determine the overall winner of the contest.

The National Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition is brought to you by the Ghana Chamber of Mines in partnership with the Minerals Commission and the St John Ambulance.