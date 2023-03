(Pennsylvania emergency services corrects statement, saying two people died in explosion, not five, with five others injured, not six)

(Reuters) -An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania has killed two people with five others missing as rescue workers search through debris for survivors, emergency services said on Saturday.

The blast occurred on Friday at the R.M. Palmer Company plant in West Reading, a town about 60 miles (97 km) northwest of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) said.

PEMA said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion, and that an initial incident report included reference to a gas leak.

Seven other people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, PEMA added.

Images on social media of the explosion's aftermath showed a vast pile of debris and massive flames letting off large plumes of thick black smoke, in a downtown area surrounded by other buildings.

The R.M. Palmer Company was founded in 1948. It employs some 850 people and creates 500 unique chocolate and candy products, according to its website.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

