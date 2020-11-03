Log in
ChoiceOne Financial Services : Bank Eunice Lopez-Martin Joins ICCF Board of Directors

11/03/2020 | 01:35pm EST
ChoiceOne Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Eunice Lopez-Martin to the Board of Directors for Inner City Christian Federation (ICCF). ICCF is a nonprofit housing corporation whose leadership is motivated by its belief that all people deserve safe, clean and affordable housing.

'As the local community bank, we believe healthy communities start with healthy families, and that everyone deserves safe, clean and affordable housing,' said ChoiceOne Bank President Michael J. Burke, Jr.'We are especially pleased Eunice was appointed to the ICCF Board as her background will offer a unique financial perspective. Eunice has devoted her career to promoting financial literacy and first-time homeownership to the economically diverse consumers in our communities.'

ICCF was founded in 1974 and assists more than 2,200 low-to-moderate income families each year.ICCF's mission is to help provide equitable opportunity, affordable homes and thriving neighborhoods in West Michigan.

'ICCF has a mission that embodies what we do at ChoiceOne Bank and how we treat everyone in our communities,' said ChoiceOne Bank Assistant Vice President, Grand Rapids Branch Manager Eunice Lopez-Martin. 'I am very pleased to join the ICCF Board and share the things I am most passionate about, particularly financial literacy and first-time homeownership. These two initiatives go hand in hand when helping thosein our communities reach financial success.'

'...everyone deserves safe, clean and affordable housing.'

ICCF Chairman of the Board Johana Rodriquez Quist also expressed her pleasure with the appointment. 'Thank you for sharing your time, expertise and talent to help lead our organization to a higher level in erasing housing instability in West Michigan.'

'Homeownership is still an essential part of the American dream,' said Burke. 'We look forward to supporting Eunice and working with ICCF to commit time and resources to the individuals and families in our communities who need our help in reaching their dream of homeownership.'

About ICCF

Founded in 1974, ICCF is a nonprofit housing corporation whose leadership is motivated by, and programs shaped by, its belief that all people deserve safe, clean, affordable housing.With a vision to have vibrant communities in West Michigan with connected neighbors, housing justice, and abundant opportunity, ICCF's mission is equitable opportunity, affordable homes and thriving neighborhoods.

Disclaimer

ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 18:34:01 UTC

