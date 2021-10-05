ChoiceSpine LLC : Announces FDA Clearance of Triton™ SI Joint System

ChoiceSpine LLC, a privately-held spinal device manufacturer based in Knoxville, TN, announced today that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the Triton Sacroiliac Joint Fixation System.

Triton SI Joint fixation is a 3D-Printed screw intended for sacroiliac joint fixation for conditions including degenerative sacroiliitis and sacroiliac joint disruption. The system features ChoiceSpine’s propriety BioBond™, porous structure technology. The cannulated screw allows for in-situ graft delivery with open and porous graft windows designed to promote bone growth. Triton offers three screw diameters: 8mm secondary, 12mm primary, and 14mm revision with lengths 30-65mm in 5mm increments.

“The addition of the Triton screw to our spinal fusion portfolio delivers on ChoiceSpine’s commitment to provide an innovative, superior system to the sacroiliac fixation market. By listening to our customer first and emphasizing their positive end-user experience, it is just another example of how ChoiceSpine is doing spine the right way,” said Keith Clements, Vice President of Sales.

The Triton SI Joint Fixation System includes:

Open and porous graft openings for continuous porosity

Cannulated screws to allow for in-situ graft delivery to promote bone growth

Secure driver interface and internal threads for driver retention

Simple and easy-to-use instrumentation designed to reduce surgical steps in the operating room

Sterilized 3D-Printed screws to maximize patient safety

ChoiceSpine LLC is a spinal device company located in Knoxville, TN, and is privately held by Altus Capital Partners. ChoiceSpine prides itself on providing excellent products aimed at improving people’s lives through a positive customer experience. Here at ChoiceSpine, we offer a variety of surgeon-focused product lines that are designed to be safe, efficient, and easy to use. By focusing on a collaborative team approach with physicians and industry partners, ChoiceSpine continues to deliver upon product commitments, maintain cutting-edge research and development, and bring technically superior products to the forefront of the spinal implant industry. For more information, please visit www.choicespine.com.

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle-market manufacturing businesses. We believe that our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. With offices in Wilton, CT and Lincolnshire, IL, Altus Capital Partners has completed 18 platform investments and numerous add-on acquisitions since 2003. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com.

