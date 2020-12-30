ChoiceSpine™ Achieves Tiger Shark™ Interbody System Milestone

ChoiceSpine LLC, a privately held spinal device manufacturer based in Knoxville, TN, successfully announces 3,000 implantations of their innovative 3D Printed Tiger Shark interbody family. Tiger Shark is a 3D manufactured titanium alloy interbody created with a proprietary organic porous structure called BioBond™.

3D-Printed porous titanium Tiger Shark implants are radiolucent allowing for porosity and surface roughness designed into the implant for enhanced bone ingrowth to optimize the fusion environment. “ChoiceSpine is proud to announce the milestone of Tiger Shark cases completed. We believe, with our additive manufacturing process combined with our STRATOFUSE™ Fiber Putty, we are giving surgeons the best outcomes for their patients,” said Marty Altshuler and Rick Henson, Co-Presidents.

The Tiger Shark family includes: Tiger Shark C Cervical Interbody, Tiger Shark Straight Lumbar Interbody System, Tiger Shark TL Passive Curved Interbody System and Tiger Shark L Lateral Interbody System. These implants were designed with generous graft window, large boney ingrowth surface area, and a variety of anatomical footprints to assist in the restoration of sagittal balance with osteointegration possibilities.

ChoiceSpine LLC, is a spinal device company located in Knoxville, TN and is privately held by Altus Capital Partners. The company prides itself on providing excellent products and exceptional service to meet the needs of their customers. ChoiceSpine offers a breadth of innovative and surgeon focused systems that are designed to be safe, efficient, and easy-to-use. By working closely with physicians and maintaining a service-focused distribution, ChoiceSpine will continue to bring technically superior spinal products to market. For more information, please visit www.choicespine.com.

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market manufacturing businesses. We believe that our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. With offices in Wilton, CT and Lincolnshire, IL, Altus Capital Partners has completed 18 platform investments and numerous add on acquisitions since 2003. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com.

