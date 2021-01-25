ChoiceSpine™ Announces Line Extension of Tiger Shark™ Cervical Spacer System

ChoiceSpine LLC, a privately held spinal device manufacturer based in Knoxville, TN, announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided additional 510(k) clearance to the Tiger Shark Cervical Spacer System.

Tiger Shark C is comprised of titanium alloy and constructed into an anatomical form, complementing the shape of vertebral bodies. The implant features our BioBond™ endplate coverage creating an ideal micro surface for fusion. The system has experienced great success since inception in 2018. ChoiceSpine is thrilled to announce 510(k) clearance, adding additional footprint sizes that enhance the ability to treat a wider variety of patient anatomies. “We have had great success with our Tiger Shark C System thus far and we are excited to see where the line extension takes us to support more surgeons and their patients,” said Anderson Collins, Vice President of Business Development and International.

“The additional size offering for Tiger Shark C allows me to offer a more bespoke fit for patients with larger vertebral body endplate anatomy," stated Matthew Hazzard, MD of Northside Hospital in Georgia.

ChoiceSpine LLC, is a spinal device company located in Knoxville, TN and is privately held by Altus Capital Partners. The company prides itself on providing excellent products and exceptional service to meet the needs of their customers. ChoiceSpine offers a breadth of innovative and surgeon focused systems that are designed to be safe, efficient, and easy-to-use. By working closely with physicians and maintaining a service-focused distribution, ChoiceSpine will continue to bring technically superior spinal products to market. For more information, please visit www.choicespine.com.

Altus Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market manufacturing businesses. We believe that our exclusive focus on manufacturing provides us with a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by companies in the sector. We utilize a patient, thoughtful investment approach and seek to partner with the management teams of our operating companies to achieve growth. With offices in Wilton, CT and Lincolnshire, IL, Altus Capital Partners has completed 18 platform investments and numerous add on acquisitions since 2003. For more information, please visit www.altuscapitalpartners.com.

