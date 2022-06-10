Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cholera and other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol - mayor

06/10/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People walk past a heavily damaged residential building in Mariupol

KYIV (Reuters) - Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said on Friday.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said wells had been contaminated by the corpses of people killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and siege, and that the collection of bodies by the city's Russian occupiers was proceeding slowly.

"There is an outbreak of dysentery and cholera. This is unfortunately the assessment of our doctors: that the war which took over 20,000 residents ... unfortunately, with these infection outbreaks, will claim thousands more Mariupolites," he told national television.

Boichenko, who is based outside Mariupol, said the city had been placed into quarantine.

Ukraine says about 100,000 people are now in Mariupol, a once vibrant city that had a population of about 430,000 before the war but is now an urban wasteland.

Boichenko, who said last month that the Russian bombardment had turned Mariupol into a "medieval ghetto", said residents had been forced to drink water from wells because the city had no running water or functioning sewerage system.

He urged the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on establishing a humanitarian corridor to help residents to leave the city, which Ukrainian officials say still lacks centralised water, electricity and gas supplies.

The World Health Organization warned last month of a possible cholera outbreak in Mariupol.

Britain's defence ministry said on Friday there was a risk of a major cholera outbreak in Mariupol because medical services were probably near collapse.

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the assertions by Boichenko or the British defence ministry. Moscow says its "special military operation" is intended to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression to capture territory.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Max Hunder


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pTunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%- bank…
RE
12:31pSouth African rand slumps as dollar gains on U.S. inflation data
RE
12:27pWall St unnerved as hot inflation sparks fears of more combative Fed policy
RE
12:26pApple inc ceo tim cook sends letter to u.s. lawmakers urging the…
RE
12:20pFTSE 100 Falls 2.1% on Friday as US Inflation Bites
DJ
12:19pU.S. expects 300,000 more Jynneos doses as monkeypox cases jump to 45
RE
12:08pEU DRUG REGULATOR : mRNA COVID vaccines do not cause absence of menstruation
RE
12:07pDutch gov't sets targets to cut nitrogen pollution, farmers to protest
RE
12:05pCholera and other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol - mayor
RE
12:05pU.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
3Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
4Is tech losing its appeal?
5Thyssenkrupp : Presentation on 1st half, June 10, 2022

HOT NEWS